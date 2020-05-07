Europe Markets: European stocks rise, boosted by retailers, with telecoms reacting to deal news

European stocks traded higher on Thursday, with gains for energy companies and retailers, while shares of BT Group tumbled on news of a deal between Liberty Global and Spain’s Telefónica.
