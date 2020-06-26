European stocks rose on Friday, brushing aside gloomy news on a record rise in coronavirus cases in the U.S., with gains for German business software group SAP SE and losses for Swedish retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Europe Markets: European stocks rise, but gains tempered by U.S. coronavirus concerns - June 26, 2020
- Amazon set to announce Zoox purchase for over $1 billion: reports - June 26, 2020
- Key Words: Bill Gates: Poor U.S. response is making pandemic picture ‘more bleak than I would have expected’ - June 25, 2020