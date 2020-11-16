Europe Markets: European stocks rise on recovery hopes, as Spanish banks surge after BBVA deal

European stocks rose Monday, helped by data showing the Asian economic recovery is accelerating even as the U.S. and Europe struggle to get to grips with COVID-19. Spanish banks surged after BBVA reached a pact to sell its U.S. division.
