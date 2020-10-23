European equities posted modest gains on Friday, with flash purchasing managers index data and earnings from Barclays and other big companies released.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Europe Markets: European stocks shake off PMI data and rise after upbeat bank and auto results, while U.S. stock futures gain modestly - October 23, 2020
- : Here’s why women fund managers regularly outperform men, and seven stocks that’ll help you do the same - October 23, 2020
- Americans could owe an estimated $7.2 billion in unpaid rent by December because of COVID-related job losses, Fed study shows - October 23, 2020