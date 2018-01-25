Europe Markets: European stocks slammed as euro rallies after ECB meeting

European stock markets erased earlier gains and turned firmly lower on Thursday, yanked lower by a euro rally after the European Central Bank said eurozone growth was surprisingly strong and that it wouldn’t target an exchange rate.
