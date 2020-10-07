Equities in Europe struggled for traction on Wednesday as investors looked to the U.S. where President Donald Trump triggered a Wall Street selloff after he called of stimulus talks until after the election.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Europe Markets: European stocks steady, Dow futures rise 160 points on hopes stalled stimulus will come later - October 7, 2020
- The Moneyist: I’ve been married 42 years. I cook, clean, and take care of our finances. He paid for a trip to Paris, then asked for the money back - October 7, 2020
- The New York Post: President Trump tweets that he would pass independent coronavirus relief aid - October 7, 2020