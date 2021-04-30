Europe Markets: European stocks struggle higher amid earnings and mixed growth, while U.S. futures head south

European stocks were inching higher on Friday, as investors absorbed results from AstraZeneca and BNP, and growth data from the region rolled in. U.S. futures pointed to a slightly lower start.
