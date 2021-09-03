Europe Markets: European stocks struggle near record levels, as ECB meeting looms for next week

European stocks are on the fence ahead of U.S. jobs data and next week’s ECB meeting. Ashmore, AllFunds and LVMH were among the biggest moving shares.
