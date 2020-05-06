Europe Markets: European stocks trade mixed, with BMW tumbling on bleak 2020 forecast

European stocks struggled for direction on Wednesday, with investors weighing up fresh earnings from BMW AG, whose shares tumbled after a warning over 2020 and data revealing a sharp drop in German factory orders.
