Europe Markets: European stocks wobble around 1-year high

European stocks wobbled around their highest in a year Tuesday, aided by gains for energy shares as oil prices continued to march up, but shipping conglomerate Maersk was among the companies whose shares were shoved lower following earnings updates.
