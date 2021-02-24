Europe Markets: German stocks lead Europe higher after upbeat data as U.S. equity futures steady

European stocks were a mixed bag on Wednesday, with the German DAX climbing after better-than-expected growth data, while the FTSE 100 index was dragged south as heavily weighted HSBC fell on news out of Hong Kong.
