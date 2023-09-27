Shares in London-focused real estate groups fell after Jefferies downgraded much of the sector as the work-from-home trend creates a surplus of space.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: This is why Costco shares are down despite fourth-quarter beat - September 27, 2023
- Europe Markets: ‘Retail was technology’s first casualty and we think offices are next.’ Jefferies lowers rating on property firms. - September 27, 2023
- Economic Report: Durable-goods orders climb on higher defense spending - September 27, 2023