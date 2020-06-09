European stocks drifted lower in early action Tuesday as traders look for a new catalyst after the big rally from the depths of March.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Europe Markets: Stocks in Europe drift lower as traders search for new catalyst after big rally - June 9, 2020
- British American Tobacco trims guidance on drag from lower international travel - June 9, 2020
- Dispatches from a Pandemic: ‘Life in Iceland is almost back to normal again’: Our ‘Holy Trinity’ fought coronavirus — and succeeded where others failed - June 9, 2020