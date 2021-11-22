European stocks saw modest gains on Monday, after a weekend of protests across the continent over increasing COVID restrictions. Deal news was in play for the telecom sector.
Europe Markets: Telecom Italia surges on deal news, as European stocks inch up after weekend of protests over COVID restrictions - November 22, 2021
