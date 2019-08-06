Europe stocks open narrowly lower after China takes step to lower yuan concerns

European stocks opened with narrow losses after China’s central bank set the yuan’s reference point higher than expected early Tuesday. The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.1% to 369.19, and the German DAX managed a small gain. U.S. stock futures pointed toward opening gains.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

