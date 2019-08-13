Europe stocks trade lower for third straight session

European stocks traded lower for a third straight session, amid continued concerns about the fallout from the U.S.-China trade war. Banks led the decliners, with Deutsche Bank down over 2% and Danske Bank falling 1.7%. Notable movers included Henkel , down nearly 5% after cutting its sales outlook, while travel group Tui rose after holding its outlook. U.S. stock futures pointed lower as well.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

