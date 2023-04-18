Markets in Europe are expected to open higher on Tuesday amidst positive sentiment generated by China’s GDP surprise. Lingering concerns over inflation, interest rates as well as growth, and the health of the corporate sector as indicated by the earnings updates are expected to drive sentiment as trading progresses.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- European Benchmarks Expected To Open Higher - April 18, 2023
- European Stocks Fail To Hold Early Gains, Closed On Mixed Note - April 17, 2023
- European Stocks Pare Early Gains, Turning In Mixed Performance - April 17, 2023