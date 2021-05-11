ECB executive board member Isabel Schnabel and chief economist Philip Lane insist that the surge of inflation forecast for the rest of the year will be of a temporary nature.
- The Tell: Climate change means water and sewer utilities will need billion of upgrades over the next decade, report says - May 11, 2021
- : European Central Bank officials shrug off inflation fears - May 11, 2021
- Futures Movers: Oil prices mixed as traders eye gasoline demand and Colonial Pipeline developments - May 11, 2021