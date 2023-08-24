European chip stocks were 1% to 3% higher following Nvidia’s giant beat-and-raise quarter. Ams-Osram CH:AMS shares rose 3%, ASM International NL:ASM, Nordic Semiconductor NO:NOD and ASML Holding NL:ASML shares each rose 2%, and STMicroelectronics IT:STMMI added 1%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
