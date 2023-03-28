European regulators on Tuesday gave the nod to Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGLGOOG Google in its pursuit of Photomath, a Croatian mathematics app. In a statement, the EU Commission said the acquisition would not reduce competition in the markets for “online homework and study help tools that include maths as a subject offering and general search services.” Google entered an agreement to buy Photomath in May.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
