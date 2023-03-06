The European Commission said Monday that the WhatsApp unit of Meta Platforms META has agreed to be more transparent on changes to its terms of service and make it easier for users to reject updates when they disagree with them. WhatsApp also said that users’ personal data is not being shared with third parties or other Meta companies, including Facebook, for advertising purposes. The agreement follows complaints over WhatsApp changes to terms of service and privacy policy. Meta shares closed Friday at $185.25, up 6%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

