European equities appear set for a muted open on the last trading day of June as investors weigh possible threats to the nascent economic recovery from the spread of the delta variants of coronavirus and the potential impact of quickening of rollback of monetary stimulus in the U.S. as well as Europe.
Read Full Story
- European Equities Brace For Muted Open - June 30, 2021
- European Shares Inch Higher On Economic Optimism - June 29, 2021
- FTSE 100 Little Changed On Worries Over Rising Covid Cases - June 29, 2021