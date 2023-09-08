The key European gas contract rose Friday after negotiations at a key Australian liquified natural gas supplier failed to produce an agreement. The Dutch TTF natural gas contract for October rose 6% to 34.83 euros, as a partial strike by Chevron workers in Australia began. The Gorgon and Wheatstone facilities accounted for 7% of global LNG supply last year, according to Bloomberg. The union representing workers say they will stop completely for two weeks starting Sept. 14.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story