European gas futures tumbled on Thursday after a labor agreement in principle was reached at an Australian LNG facility with Woodside Petroleum. September-dated TTF natural-gas futures fell 13% to €32, The Offshore Alliance said it would put the deal to the 150 workers, though the union group said Chevron still doesn’t have what it calls an enterprise agreement in the Western Australia gasfields.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story