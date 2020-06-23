European markets closed higher on Tuesday as reassurance from the U.S. about the phase one trade deal with China, and better than expected batch of economic data from the euro area helped offset concerns about the spread of coronavirus infections in the U.S. and several other parts across the world.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- European Markets Close Notably Higher On Recovery Hopes - June 23, 2020
- European Shares Rally On Solid PMI Data - June 23, 2020
- FTSE 100 Edges Higher After PMI Data - June 23, 2020