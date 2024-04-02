European stocks closed lower on Tuesday with investors, back to trading after a long weekend, pressing sales at several counters amid renewed uncertainty about the outlook for U.S. interest rates after recent data showing a bigger than expected increase in consumer price growth, and an improvement in U.S. manufacturing activity in March.
