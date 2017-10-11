The European markets moved in a sideways pattern throughout Wednesday’s session and ended the day with mixed results. The Spanish stock market rallied after Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont refrained from making a formal declaration of the region’s independence yesterday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- European Markets Finished Mixed Despite Easing Tensions In Spain - October 11, 2017
- European Shares Subdued As Euro Hits Two-week High - October 11, 2017
- FTSE 100 Little Changed After Mondi’s Profit Warning - October 11, 2017