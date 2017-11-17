European Markets Pulled Back On Euro Strength

The European markets fluctuated between small gains and losses during Friday’s session, but ended the day in the red. Markets were under pressure as the Euro gained ground against the U.S. dollar following reports that Special Counsel Robert Mueller issued subpoenas to over a dozen top Trump campaign officials in mid-October, calling for documents and emails related to Russia.
