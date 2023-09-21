European stocks were deep in the red on Thursday, the dollar hit a 6-1/2 month high and Eurozone bond yields reached multi-month highs after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled policy would remain restrictive for longer to curb stubborn inflation.
