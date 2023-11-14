European stocks were seeing modest gains in cautious trade on Tuesday ahead of German ZEW economic sentiment figures, preliminary third-quarter gross domestic product data from the euro zone and the all-important U.S. CPI report that could influence the Fed’s rate trajectory.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- European Shares Inch Higher In Cautious Trade Ahead Of Key Data - November 14, 2023
- FTSE 100 Marginally Lower Ahead Of US Inflation Data - November 14, 2023
- CAC 40 Marginally Higher Ahead Of US CPI Data - November 14, 2023