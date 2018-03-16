European Shares May Follow Asian Peers Lower

European stocks may open a tad lower on Friday as a slew of factors such as concerns over the U.S. investigation into the Trump Organization, a deepening scandal in Japan and rising political tensions between the United Kingdom and Russia sent investors into defensive mode.
