European markets were trading mixed on Thursday amid investor concerns about rising interest rates and slowing economic growth after the Bank of Canada’s unexpected rate hike, ahead of key monetary policy reviews next week. The pan European STOXX 600 was down 0.07 percent at 460.46 after slipping 0.19 percent on Wednesday.
