European stocks traded mixed on Wednesday as traders weighed hawkish comments from a slew of Federal Reserve officials and waited to see whether Chinese officials will unveil more effective measures to sustain a nascent market recovery.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- European Shares Mixed As US Rate Cut Bets Recede - February 7, 2024
- FTSE 100 Marginally Lower On US Interest Rate Concerns - February 7, 2024
- CAC 40 Little Changed As Trade Data Disappoints - February 7, 2024