European stocks may open mixed on Thursday taking cues from Asian markets following broadly negative Wall Street trading overnight, amid U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate hike move that was widely expected. Traders are likely to react to the US Fed’s decision to raise interest rate by 25 basis points and its signaling of another rate hike despite recent turmoil in the banking industry.
