European Shares Poised For Sharp Sell-off As Recession Fears Mount

European stocks look set to open deep in the red on Thursday after Federal Reserve officials raised rates by 75 basis points for the third consecutive meting and signaled even more aggressive hikes than investors had envisioned in the months ahead to cool stubbornly high inflation.
