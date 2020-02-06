European Shares Rise After China Tariff Cut Announcement

European stocks advanced on Thursday as fears related to the coronavirus eased, a clutch of positive data pointed to strength in the U.S. economy and China said it would slash tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. imports in half as part of its efforts to implement a recently signed trade deal.
