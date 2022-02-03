European Shares Seen Lower With Tech Stocks In Focus

European stocks may drift lower at open on Thursday, with tech stocks likely to feel the heat after Facebook’s parent firm Meta delivered a gloomy mix of a sharper-than-expected drop in profit, a decrease in users and threats to its ad business.
