European stocks look set to open mostly higher on Wednesday, though the upside may remain capped due to escalating tensions in Gaza and ahead of a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the 21-member APEC summit in San Francisco.
