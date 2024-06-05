European stocks are likely to open higher on Wednesday after rates on U.S. government debt fell for the fourth straight session, driven by evidence of slowing economic activity that could prompt the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates later this year.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- European Shares Seen Opening Up Amid Softer US Yields - June 5, 2024
- Swiss Market Ends Roughly Flat - June 4, 2024
- European Shares Drift Lower As Investors Await ECB Meeting - June 4, 2024