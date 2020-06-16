European Shares Seen Up After Fed Move

European stocks are seen opening higher on Tuesday after the Federal Reserve announced it will begin buying corporate bonds to support small and medium-sized businesses that have fallen on hard times as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
