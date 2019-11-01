European Shares Seen Up After Positive China Data

European stocks may open a tad higher on Friday after data from IHS Markit showed China’s manufacturing sector expanded at the fastest pace since early 2017 in October, signaling an improvement in operating conditions for three months running.
