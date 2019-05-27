European stocks are poised to open on a firm note Monday after the Conservatives and Labour suffered heavy losses in the weekend’s European Parliament elections, highlighting the deepening political fragmentation of the 28-country bloc.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- European Shares Seen Up As Investors Digest EU Election Results - May 27, 2019
- Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note As Trade Worries Fade - May 24, 2019
- European Shares Rebound On Trade Deal Optimism - May 24, 2019