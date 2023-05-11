European stocks are likely to open higher on Thursday after data showed China’s consumer prices rose at the slowest pace in more than two years in April, and factory gate deflation deepened, fueling debate over the need for additional stimulus to support a patchy post-COVID economic recovery in the country.
