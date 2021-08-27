European Shares Set For Cautious Start After Kabul Blasts

European stocks are seen opening broadly lower on Friday after the ISIS claimed responsibility for the twin blasts in Kabul airport and U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to “hunt” down the terrorists and make them “pay” for the deadly attacks.
