European stocks may open a tad higher on Wednesday after Italy’s Minister of Interior Matteo Salvini suffered a setback in his bid to hold an immediate no-confidence vote as the Senate postponed the debate until 20 August after a heated session.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- European Shares Set For Positive Start As Italy Delays No-confidence Vote - August 14, 2019
- Swiss Market Moves Higher In Second Straight Session - August 13, 2019
- European Markets Rally On Tariff Delay - August 13, 2019