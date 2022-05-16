European Shares Set For Sluggish Start As Recession Worries Mount

European stocks are likely to open lower on Monday, as Chinese economic data disappointed and the mere declaration of intent by Finland and Sweden to join NATO sent tensions in Europe soaring, with Russia threatening ‘military-technical’ retaliation.
