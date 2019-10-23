European Shares Set For Tepid Start Amid Brexit Uncertainty

European stocks are likely to open lower on Wednesday after British lawmakers rejected the government’s proposed timetable for passing legislation to ratify its Brexit deal to exit the European Union, setting the stage for another extension by the EU to avoid a no-deal Brexit.
