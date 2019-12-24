European stocks look set to open narrowly mixed on Tuesday as many investors are likely to keep away for Christmas. A number of European and American markets will close early today on the occasion of Christmas Eve.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- European Shares Set To Open Mixed Before Holiday Break - December 24, 2019
- Swiss Market Hits Another Record Closing High - December 23, 2019
- European Shares Struggle For Direction Ahead Of Holiday Break - December 23, 2019