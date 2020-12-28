European Shares Set To Open Positive

European stocks are likely to open higher on Monday in line with mostly positive Asian market trading after U.S. President Donald Trump signed additional stimulus in the U.S., and the U.K and the European Union negotiators finalized their post-Brexit trade deal. Investor sentiment will also reflect continued optimism about coronavirus vaccines as Europe launched a mass vaccination drive on Sunday.
