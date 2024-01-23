European stocks were flat to slightly lower on Tuesday as investors awaited the European Central Bank’s policy meeting due later this week for signals on when the central bank will consider its first interest-rate cut.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- European Shares Subdued Ahead Of Consumer Confidence Data - January 23, 2024
- FTSE 100 Little Changed; Miners Rally On China Stimulus Hopes - January 23, 2024
- DAX Marginally Lower As Investors Await Clues On Rate Cuts - January 23, 2024